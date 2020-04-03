Detroit Pistons F Christian Wood talks smack to Andre Drummond on Twitter

To be a professional athlete, you have to have a certain amount of confidence about yourself and as you will see in a moment, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood definitely has that confidence.

Take a look as ex-Pistons C Andre Drummond pointed out to the fans that his former team was 1-5 without him, followed by the fan reminding Drummond that the Pistons were 2-5 in their final seven games with him.

But it did not end there as Wood caught wind of the Twitter exchange and took the opportunity to remind Drummond that he could not guard him, even on his best night.

Christian Wood 1 Andre Drummond 0