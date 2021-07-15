Detroit Pistons F Jerami Grant enters COVID protocols at Team USA camp

by

According to reports, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has entered the COVID health and safety protocols at Team USA Camp. It is important to note that Grant has not tested positive for coronavirus.

Grant emerged as a star for the Pistons during the 2020-21 season as he averaged 22.3 points per game

