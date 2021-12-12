Detroit Pistons F Jerami Grant suffers serious injury

According to a report from Shams Charania, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely.

This is obviously a devastating loss for the Pistons as Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 12, 2021