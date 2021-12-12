Detroit Pistons F Jerami Grant suffers serious injury

According to a report from Shams Charania, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely.

This is obviously a devastating loss for the Pistons as Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season.

