Detroit Pistons F Markieff Morris switches number to honor Kobe Bryant

This past Sunday was one of the darkest days in sports history as we learned that former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Ever since the news broke, there have been a plethora of instances where teams, players and even businesses around the world have honored Kobe.

Some players in the NBA have even switched their jersey number to honor Kobe.

The latest player to do so is Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris who said he is changing his number from 8 to 88 to honor Bryant.

“I’m going to go with double 8’s. All respect to Kobe — I’m going to put it on my jersey twice,” Morris told reporters.