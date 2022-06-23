Detroit Pistons fans are FIRED UP after No. 5 pick is announced

The 2022 NBA Draft is underway and the Detroit Pistons just made their selection with the No. 5 overall pick.

With the No. 5 overall pick, the Pistons selected G Jaden Ivey out of Purdue.

Following the pick, fans took to Twitter and it seems like just about every single one is FIRED UP!

Here are some of the fan reactions to the Pistons’ No. 5 pick.

Fans react to Detroit Pistons No. 5 overall pick

The Pistons having Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham in the backcourt sounds seriously dangerous in the best way possible. Good god, what a duo they could turn into. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 24, 2022

I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/HntBFpUvfN — Justin Miller (@justinmiller_16) June 24, 2022

LETS GOOOOO CARSEN AND IVEY AND CADE GONNA BE LEGIT pic.twitter.com/eQwSv34dxd — Curly W guy train enjoyer James Knower of Ball 🚂 (@JamesKnowsBall_) June 24, 2022

WHAT A STEALLL — chris (@Bhlast__) June 24, 2022

Colossal W — Ryan Huizdos (@Ryan_Huizdos) June 24, 2022

LFGGGGG — Kevin Learst (@KLearst) June 24, 2022

I love you Troy!!! 😭 — NCE (@MercyNCE) June 24, 2022

pic.twitter.com/gcZ3Kvc6Qq — Curly W guy train enjoyer James Knower of Ball 🚂 (@JamesKnowsBall_) June 24, 2022

LETSSSS GOOOOOOO, ALL HAIL TROY — Kyle Gray (@KyleGray_97) June 24, 2022

YESSSSSS pic.twitter.com/Uq1vpCdJaH — Mr.Morales and the Big Steppers (@Andres_Morales7) June 24, 2022

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

