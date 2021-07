The Detroit Pistons officially have their man, selecting Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the NBA Draft’s first overall selection.

And needless to say, the fans are excited. Check out this Live reaction from the Draft party inside of Little Caesars Arena:

Big roar ⁦@LCArena_Detroit⁩ as ⁦@DetroitPistons⁩ take Cade Cunningham w 1st pick. Updates w ⁦@sdaviswwj⁩ on AM 950. pic.twitter.com/hWvz8L6DsL — Rob Davidek (@RobDavidek) July 30, 2021