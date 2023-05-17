Detroit Pistons fans furious after awful Draft Lottery luck

Name me a more disastrous duo than Detroit's professional sports teams and their respective League Draft Lotteries. Because in recent memory, it's hard to come up with a more clear answer. Not only have the Detroit Red Wings experienced some absolutely horrid luck of late, but the Detroit Pistons fell all the way to 5th in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft despite owning the League's worst record at 17-65 this past season.

Why It Matters: Phenom Victor Wembanyama won't be a Piston

Fans of the Pistons were reassured by the fact that despite the terrible record on the court, it gave them a chance of landing the highest odds of gaining the 1st overall pick that will be used to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who is highly regarded as not only the best prospect in recent memory but perhaps the best since LeBron James 20 years ago.

It will be the San Antonio Spurs, who trudged through a dreary 2022-23 NBA season of their own with a 22-60 record, who won the Lottery and earned the 1st overall pick. Ironically, it will come on the 25th and 35th anniversaries of their drafting of franchise legends Tim Duncan (1997 1st overall pick) and David Robinson (1987 1st overall pick). And now, Wembanyama will be joining them as the latest franchise player.

Detroit Pistons fans are understandably upset

Not surprisingly, Pistons fans were more than a little annoyed at the absolutely rotten luck that their team received earlier this evening, and began speaking out immediately. First, take a look at the collective groan of the fans who gathered at the Pistons practice facility for a live watch party:

The live reaction at the #Pistons NBA draft lottery party once it was announced they would pick No. 5 in the upcoming NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/8jXt3N9Bao — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) May 17, 2023

Frustrated fans voiced their displeasure with the turn of events on Twitter almost immediately after Detroit landed the 5th pick:

Wrapping It Up: Detroit vs. Everybody!

The stars may have aligned in 2021 for the Pistons to get the 1st overall selection, but the fact that they dropped to 5th despite owning the NBA's worst record is beyond ridiculous.

Much in the same manner as the Red Wings dropping to 4th in 2020 despite owning the NHL's worst record, the Pistons were dealt an absolutely rotten hand by the Draft Lottery tonight, and fans have every right to be upset.