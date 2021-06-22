Detroit Pistons fans lose their minds after learning 2021 NBA Draft fate

Sharing is caring!

Believe it or not, the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft as they won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

Following the announcement that the Pistons will be picking No. 1, fans lost their minds on social media as they know Cade Cunningham is coming to the Motor City.

Here are some of the highlights we found.

Pistons GM Troy Weaver running that Cade Cunningham card up to Adam Silver. #NBADraft #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/VWVFKdVdvl — Marc 🎸 (@hXcMarc) June 23, 2021

Cade Cunningham is a Piston! pic.twitter.com/o08cqmoxHJ — Marc 🎸 (@hXcMarc) June 23, 2021

😂😂😂i still don’t have my voice back pic.twitter.com/TKWryMQkUW — anthony (@DetroitGotNext) June 23, 2021

pic.twitter.com/K2GEMA0X32 — Bucc EURO SZN 🇮🇹| Duncan Robinson stan | (@5niper5h33n) June 23, 2021

MY LIVE REACTION TO THE DETROIT PISTONS WINNING THE 2021 NBA DRAFT LOTTERY!!! #DetroitUp #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/QSFxCofwc5 — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) June 23, 2021