Detroit Pistons fans lose their minds after learning 2021 NBA Draft fate

Believe it or not, the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft as they won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

Following the announcement that the Pistons will be picking No. 1, fans lost their minds on social media as they know Cade Cunningham is coming to the Motor City.

Here are some of the highlights we found.

 

 

 

 

 

