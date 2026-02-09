Detroit Pistons Finalize Contract With Daniss Jenkins

The Detroit Pistons are officially locking in Daniss Jenkins.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Detroit has finalized a two-year contract with Jenkins that includes a team option for the 2026–27 season. The agreement was negotiated using a portion of the Pistons’ bi-annual exception, with Jenkins’ agent Derek Jackson of UNLTD Sports Group representing him in the deal.

Jenkins was already with the Pistons and earned the extended commitment through his play so far this season. In 42 games, the 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds, while shooting 43.0% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range.

Detroit values Jenkins’ combination of size, shooting efficiency, and steady ball-handling, and this move gives the organization continued flexibility while rewarding a player who proved he belongs in the NBA rotation conversation.