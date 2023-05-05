Merch
Detroit Pistons fire assistant GM Rob Murphy

Inside the Article:

According to a report from The Detroit News, the Detroit Pistons have fired their assistant general manager, Rob Murphy, following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a former employee. Murphy had been placed on leave pending an external investigation, which concluded in December but he remained on paid leave until his dismissal. The former employee, DeJanai Raska, has filed a lawsuit against Murphy and the Pistons for abuse and harassment. Murphy, who was promoted to assistant general manager and president of the Motor City Cruise last summer, did not immediately respond to the news of his termination.

Key Points

  • The Pistons have fired assistant general manager Rob Murphy.
  • Murphy was placed on leave during an external investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a former employee.
  • The former employee, DeJanai Raska, has filed a lawsuit against Murphy and the Pistons for abuse and harassment.
  • Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager and president of the Motor City Cruise last summer.
  • Murphy did not immediately respond to the news of his termination.

The Pistons released the following statement to the Detroit News:

“Rob Murphy no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise, in any capacity,” the Pistons said in a statement provided to The Detroit News. “Mr. Murphy was recently terminated for violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement. The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee. Mr. Murphy was placed on leave immediately after the allegations were received and did not return to the workplace prior to his termination. Because this is a personnel matter, no further details will be forthcoming at this time.”

