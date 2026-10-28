The Detroit Pistons looked like one of the NBA’s early surprises after opening the season with three consecutive victories, but Tuesday night’s trip to Madison Square Garden delivered a harsh reality check. Detroit suffered its first loss of the season, falling 111-97 to the New York Knicks, and the defeat exposed a problem that could become increasingly difficult to ignore.

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The Pistons entered the game shooting an impressive 42% from three-point range, helping fuel victories over Boston, Miami, and Philadelphia. Against New York, however, that shooting touch disappeared, and Detroit’s offense completely unraveled during a disastrous stretch in the middle of the game.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) passes the basketball as Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pistons’ Three-Point Shooting Takes a Nosedive

Detroit’s offensive struggles were impossible to overlook, especially considering how promising things looked after the opening quarter. The Pistons jumped out to a 38-25 lead against the winless Knicks, appearing poised to improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Then everything fell apart.

The Pistons finished just 9-for-37 from three-point range, connecting on a miserable 24.3% of their attempts. That’s a massive drop from their 42% shooting over the first three games, and it illustrates how quickly Detroit’s offense can struggle when the perimeter shots stop falling.

The second quarter was particularly ugly, with Detroit shooting just 3-for-21 from the field and 1-for-11 from beyond the arc. Things didn’t improve in the third, as the Pistons made only six of their 21 field-goal attempts while continuing to struggle from long distance.

New York outscored Detroit 63-25 during the second and third quarters combined, turning a 13-point Pistons advantage into a 25-point deficit. That’s a 38-point swing over just 24 minutes of basketball, and it should get head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s attention.

Detroit Cannot Depend on Hot Shooting Every Night

There is nothing wrong with building an offense around capable outside shooters, especially when those players are getting quality looks. The concern for Detroit is what happens when those shots aren’t falling and the team needs another reliable way to generate points.

Duncan Robinson has been a major reason the Pistons started the season undefeated, providing a dependable perimeter threat alongside Cade Cunningham. As we previously highlighted during Detroit’s 3-0 start, Robinson was averaging 19.7 points while shooting an outstanding 53.6% from three-point range.

Those numbers were never going to remain that high forever, and Tuesday demonstrated why Detroit needs more than outside shooting to consistently score. When opponents tighten their defense and the Pistons aren’t getting easy baskets, the offense must find ways to create opportunities through ball movement, attacking the paint, and getting to the free-throw line.

Detroit also struggled badly at the charity stripe, making just 14 of 24 attempts for 58.3%. Combining inefficient perimeter shooting with 10 missed free throws made overcoming New York’s second-half surge even more difficult.

Jalen Duren’s Absence Makes the Problem Worse

The Pistons’ offensive issues are complicated by the absence of center Jalen Duren, who is sidelined with a right hamstring strain. Duren is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, leaving the team without one of its most important interior players for the immediate future.

Duren’s absence affects more than rebounding and defense, particularly because of the pressure he can put on opponents around the basket. His ability to finish near the rim and operate with Cunningham gives Detroit another way to create high-percentage scoring opportunities when outside shots aren’t falling.

Paul Reed deserves considerable credit for stepping up in his absence, finishing Tuesday’s game with 22 points and nine rebounds. Reed has performed well when given additional opportunities, but expecting him to replace everything Duren provides would be unrealistic.

Cunningham added 19 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, although he shot just 7-for-18 from the field. Detroit needs its franchise guard to be aggressive, but it also needs enough offensive support to prevent opponents from concentrating their defensive attention on him.

The Knicks Exposed More Than One Offensive Weakness

While the Pistons’ three-point shooting was the most obvious problem, New York also demonstrated how quickly Detroit can lose control when its offense becomes stagnant. After scoring 38 points in the first quarter, the Pistons managed only 25 points over the next two periods combined.

The Knicks dominated the third quarter 37-13, with Karl-Anthony Towns finishing the night with 27 points and 20 rebounds. Jalen Brunson added 23 points as New York earned its first victory of the season.

Detroit did make a late push, cutting what had been a 27-point deficit to 11 during the fourth quarter. However, the comeback came too late, and the Pistons were unable to erase the damage from their dreadful middle quarters.

The encouraging part is that Detroit still showed the ability to compete when it attacked with more urgency and started generating better opportunities. The concerning part is that the offense had already disappeared for nearly half the game before that adjustment produced meaningful results.

Pistons Need Answers Before Shooting Slumps Become a Trend

One loss shouldn’t erase everything positive Detroit accomplished during its 3-0 start, especially with Duren sidelined and other players dealing with injuries. However, Tuesday’s performance provided a valuable reminder that the Pistons still have areas that must improve if they hope to become a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit returns home Wednesday night to face the Charlotte Hornets, giving Bickerstaff and his players an immediate opportunity to respond. The biggest question isn’t whether the Pistons can shoot 42% from three-point range again, but whether they can remain effective when they don’t.

That means generating easier opportunities around the basket, improving free-throw shooting, and finding more consistent offensive production beyond Cunningham. Those adjustments become even more important while Duren remains unavailable.

The Detroit Pistons are still 3-1, and there is plenty of reason for optimism after their strong start. But if Tuesday’s loss against the Knicks proved anything, it’s that Detroit cannot afford to let its entire offense disappear every time the three-point shots stop falling.