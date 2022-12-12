Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham done for the season

Prior to the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the hope was that Cade Cunningham, after an outstanding rookie campaign, would take another step forward for the Detroit Pistons. In 12 games during the 2022-23 season, Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. This comes after he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during his rookie campaign with the Pistons. Unfortunately, the Pistons will be without their star player for the rest of the season, as he has decided to have surgery on his injured shin.

How long will Cade Cunningham be out for the Detroit Pistons?

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Cunningham plans to have season-ending surgery on his left shin. He is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp in 2023-2024.

ESPN Sources: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – plans to have season-ending surgery on his left shin. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp in 2023-2024.

From ESPN:

Cunningham, who’s been sidelined since November 9, consulted with multiple doctors in recent weeks and ultimately decided with the Pistons and his representatives at Excel Sports to undergo a procedure that’s expected to have him fully recovered ahead of training camp in 2023-2024, sources said.

Cunningham took a month to see if rest and rehabilitation would allow for the shin to improve but made the decision on Monday to move forward with the season-ending procedure.

This is obviously a big blow for Cunningham and the Pistons, as it is less time for the young players on the roster to gel together before the 2023-24 season.