Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham injured, will miss multiple games

There is no question that Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is one of the best young players in the entire NBA, as he has continued to improve on almost a nightly basis. So far this season, Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 12 games. This comes after he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during his rookie season with the Pistons. Unfortunately, the Pistons will be without their star player for a while.

How long will Cade Cunningham be out for the Detroit Pistons?

According to a report from Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Cunningham, dealing with left shin soreness, will not play on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics. Woodyard noted that Cunningham would miss the next three games for the Pistons, and he will be re-evaluated in a week.

This is a tough break for the Pistons, as their entire offense runs through Cade. If they are going to win without Cunningham, the Pistons are going to need a couple of players to step up their game in a big way.