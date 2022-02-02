Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham enjoyed a strong month of January, and he’s being recognized by the NBA for his efforts.

He’s been named the Rookie of the Month for the Eastern Conference:

Congratulations to @CadeCunningham_ on being named the @NBA’s January Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month! It’s only fitting this announcement comes on 2/2/22. #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/E9z0URKfvU — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 2, 2022

Cunningham scored a career high 34 points on January 25 against the Denver Nuggets while also averaging 17.3 PPG for the month while leading all Eastern Conference rookies in assists per game with 5.6.

The Pistons take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow night at Little Caesars Arena.