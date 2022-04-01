Detroit Pistons G Killian Hayes matches feat not accomplished since Grant Hill

For those of you who have already decided that Killian Hayes will be out of the league before he ever helps the Detroit Pistons get to the NBA Playoffs, you may want to pump the brakes as he’s been playing very well as of late.

In fact, on Friday during the Pistons win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Hayes accomplished a feat not seen since Grant Hill pulled it off in 1998,

That’s right, on Friday night, Hayes posted a stat line of 26 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals making him the first Piston to go 25-5-5-5 or better since Grant Hill.

Well done, Killian!