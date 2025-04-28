Referees Admit They Screwed Detroit Pistons in Game 5

The Detroit Pistons were robbed in Game 5, and even the referees admitted it. Find out what the crew chief said after a critical no-call ended the Pistons’ playoff hopes.

It’s one thing to feel like the refs missed a call. It’s another thing when they flat-out admit it afterward. That’s exactly the situation the Detroit Pistons found themselves in after a heartbreaking 94–93 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their playoff series.

If Pistons fans were already furious after questionable calls in Games 3 and 4, Game 5 pushed the frustration into full-blown outrage — and this time, they got confirmation their anger was justified.

What Happened in the Final Moments

With the Pistons trailing by one and the clock winding down, Tim Hardaway Jr. launched a potential game-winning three-pointer. As he rose for the shot, Josh Hart appeared to make significant body contact — the kind of hit that usually results in a foul and, in this case, three free throws with a chance to steal the win.

Initially, the referees ruled it a clean play. But after the game, crew chief David Guthrie admitted what everyone watching already knew.

“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,” Guthrie said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called.”

In other words: the Pistons got screwed, and the officials know it.

The Impact on the Series

Instead of heading back to Detroit with the series tied 2-2 and momentum on their side, the Pistons now find themselves in a brutal 3-1 hole. Every game in the series has been tight, but critical missed calls like this are the difference between a comeback story and a painful early exit.

For a young Detroit squad already battling to earn respect around the league, having a postseason run partially derailed by officiating stings even more.

The Bottom Line

The Pistons fought tooth and nail all series long, but even their best efforts couldn’t overcome an officiating error in the most important moment. And while it’s nice to get the acknowledgment from the referees afterward, it doesn’t change the loss — or how painfully close Detroit came to flipping the series.

One can only hope the Pistons use this as fuel. If anything, this young team is proving it’s ready to fight through anything — even when the calls don’t go their way.