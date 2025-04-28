Referees Admit They Screwed Detroit Pistons in Game 5

The Detroit Pistons were robbed in Game 5, and even the referees admitted it. Find out what the crew chief said after a critical no-call ended the Pistons’ playoff hopes.

It’s one thing to feel like the refs missed a call. It’s another thing when they flat-out admit it afterward. That’s exactly the situation the Detroit Pistons found themselves in after a heartbreaking 94–93 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their playoff series.

If Pistons fans were already furious after questionable calls in Games 3 and 4, Game 5 pushed the frustration into full-blown outrage — and this time, they got confirmation their anger was justified.

What Happened in the Final Moments

With the Pistons trailing by one and the clock winding down, Tim Hardaway Jr. launched a potential game-winning three-pointer. As he rose for the shot, Josh Hart appeared to make significant body contact — the kind of hit that usually results in a foul and, in this case, three free throws with a chance to steal the win.

Initially, the referees ruled it a clean play. But after the game, crew chief David Guthrie admitted what everyone watching already knew.

“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,” Guthrie said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called.”

In other words: the Pistons got screwed, and the officials know it.

The Impact on the Series

Instead of heading back to Detroit with the series tied 2-2 and momentum on their side, the Pistons now find themselves in a brutal 3-1 hole. Every game in the series has been tight, but critical missed calls like this are the difference between a comeback story and a painful early exit.

For a young Detroit squad already battling to earn respect around the league, having a postseason run partially derailed by officiating stings even more.

The Bottom Line

The Pistons fought tooth and nail all series long, but even their best efforts couldn’t overcome an officiating error in the most important moment. And while it’s nice to get the acknowledgment from the referees afterward, it doesn’t change the loss — or how painfully close Detroit came to flipping the series.

One can only hope the Pistons use this as fuel. If anything, this young team is proving it’s ready to fight through anything — even when the calls don’t go their way.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]