Ausar Thompson Reveals What Pistons Believed When They Were Down 3-1 vs. Magic

The Detroit Pistons didn’t just win Game 7. They proved something about who they are.

After storming back from a 3-1 series deficit and blowing out the Orlando Magic 116-94 at Little Caesars Arena, the message inside the locker room was clear. This wasn’t luck. It wasn’t a fluke. It was belief.

And no one captured that mindset better than Ausar Thompson.

Ausar Thompson confidence defines Detroit Pistons Game 7 win

Even when the Pistons were on the brink, Thompson says there was never doubt.

“Even when we were down 3-1, we were confident we were going to win,” Thompson said postgame. “When we were down 24, we were confident we were going to win.”

That level of confidence can sound hollow in most situations. For Detroit, it turned out to be reality.

The Pistons didn’t just claw back into the series. They flipped it entirely, winning three straight games before delivering their most complete performance in Game 7.

“And we’re still confident we’re going to win going forward,” Thompson added.

It’s the kind of statement that resonates beyond one series.

Detroit Pistons Game 7 win shows growth under pressure

For a young, top-seeded team, adversity was always going to be part of the postseason journey.

The Pistons found it early against Orlando.

After dropping three of the first four games, Detroit faced legitimate questions about its composure and ability to handle playoff intensity. Instead of splintering, the group leaned into the challenge.

Thompson made it clear that experience may have been necessary.

When asked if the first-round adversity could benefit the team, his answer was simple.

“One thousand percent.”

That sentiment echoed what head coach J.B. Bickerstaff emphasized after the game. The road was difficult, but it sharpened the team.

Ausar Thompson: “Even when we were down 3-1, we were confident we were going to win. When we were down 24, we were confident we were going to win.



“And we’re still confident we’re going to win going forward.”



1st round adversity a good thing for Pistons? “One thousand percent” pic.twitter.com/BXCy5Fk1SZ — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) May 3, 2026

Role players like Ausar Thompson quietly impact winning

While stars like Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris dominated the box score, Thompson’s impact shouldn’t be overlooked.

In Game 7, Thompson finished with 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting, adding 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. His plus-12 rating reflected his influence across the floor.

He didn’t need to carry the offense. He filled gaps, defended at a high level, and made winning plays.

That versatility has become a defining trait for Detroit’s rotation.

When the Pistons needed stops, Thompson delivered. When they needed energy, he provided it. And when the moment got tense, he never blinked.

Detroit Pistons Game 7 win built on belief and balance

Detroit’s dominance in Game 7 was rooted in balance.

Cade Cunningham controlled the game with 32 points and 12 assists. Tobias Harris poured in 30 points while stretching the floor. Jalen Duren anchored the paint with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Around them, players like Thompson made everything connect.

The Pistons outscored Orlando 40-27 in the second quarter and maintained control the rest of the way. It wasn’t just about talent. It was execution, energy, and trust.

What Ausar Thompson’s message means moving forward

The confidence Thompson spoke about isn’t going away.

If anything, it’s growing.

Detroit now advances with a deeper understanding of what playoff basketball demands. They’ve faced pressure, responded to it, and come out stronger on the other side.

For a team chasing something bigger, that matters.

And if Thompson is right, the rest of the league is about to find out just how dangerous that belief can be.