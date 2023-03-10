Detroit Pistons get awful news regarding Isaiah Stewart

The Detroit Pistons have been hit hard by injuries this season, and the latest blow came when it was announced that Isaiah Stewart will be out for three-to-four weeks due to a left shoulder impingement. This comes just days after Hamidou Diallo suffered a right ankle sprain that will also sideline him for three-to-four weeks. With just a month left in the regular season, it's likely that both players have played their last games of the season. Stewart had been averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game and was becoming a more versatile defender for the Pistons.

Key points:

The Big Picture: Pistons' plagued by injuries in 2023

Isaiah Stewart By the Numbers

Stewart averaged 11.3 points per game this season

He made 32.7% of his three-point attempts

8.1 rebounds per game

1.4 assists per game

He played in 50 games this season, starting in 47 of them