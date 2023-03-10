Merch
Detroit Pistons get awful news regarding Isaiah Stewart

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Pistons have been hit hard by injuries this season, and the latest blow came when it was announced that Isaiah Stewart will be out for three-to-four weeks due to a left shoulder impingement. This comes just days after Hamidou Diallo suffered a right ankle sprain that will also sideline him for three-to-four weeks. With just a month left in the regular season, it's likely that both players have played their last games of the season. Stewart had been averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game and was becoming a more versatile defender for the Pistons.

Isaiah Stewart Detroit Pistons

Key points:

  • Isaiah Stewart will miss three-to-four weeks with a left shoulder impingement
  • This comes just days after Hamidou Diallo suffered a right ankle sprain that will also sideline him for three-to-four weeks
  • With just a month left in the regular season, it's likely that both players have played their last games of the season
  • Stewart had been averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game and was becoming a more versatile defender for the Pistons

The Big Picture: Pistons' plagued by injuries in 2023

The Pistons have been plagued by injuries this season, and the loss of Stewart for three-to-four weeks is another blow. With just a month left in the regular season, the Pistons will need to find a way to win without one of their most productive players. Stewart had been averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game and was showing signs of becoming a more versatile defender for the team. His absence will be felt on both ends of the court.

Isaiah Stewart By the Numbers

Stewart averaged 11.3 points per game this season

  • He made 32.7% of his three-point attempts
  • 8.1 rebounds per game
  • 1.4 assists per game
  • He played in 50 games this season, starting in 47 of them
