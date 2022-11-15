Detroit Pistons get bad news regarding C Isaiah Stewart

After a solid first two seasons in the NBA, the hope was that Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart would take another step forward during the 2022-23 season. So far, that has been the case as he has averaged 12 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while playing a career-high 27.1 minutes per contest. Unfortunately, Stewart was injured during the Pistons’ loss to the Toronto Raptors, and now he is extended to miss some time.

How long will Detroit Pistons C Isaiah Stewart be out?

On Tuesday evening, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Stewart has a sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks.

Stewart was injured with just over three minutes remaining in the game when he tried to catch a bad pass from Bojan Bogdanovic. While trying to catch the ball, Stewart’s momentum caused him to hit the stanchion behind the basket.

This is obviously some bad news for the Pistons as they are already the worst defense in the NBA. Now they have lost their best defensive player. Let’s hope Stewart is back and ready to roll before too long.