Detroit Pistons get bad news regarding Cade Cunningham

Well, this is not the news we wanted to pass along.

According to a report from Johnny Kane, the Detroit Pistons will be without rookie Cade Cunningham again tonight.

The Pistons have released their injury report for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics and Cunningham has been ruled OUT with a right hip pointer injury.

We hope Cunningham can recover from this injury quickly but you can bet the Pistons will not rush him along.