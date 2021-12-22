Detroit Pistons get bad news regarding Cade Cunningham

With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, professional sports leagues haven’t been immune from cases thanks to the new and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have placed No. 1 overall draft selection Cade Cunningham has been placed into NBA health and safety protocols:

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2021

Cunningham last suited up for the Pistons last night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, scoring seven points in 33 minutes of action.