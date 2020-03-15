29.5 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons give update on Christian Wood, who has coronavirus

By Don Drysdale

On Saturday night, news broke that Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons had become the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

According to the report, Wood does not have typical symptoms and was feeling fine.

Rod Beard of The Detroit News spoke to Wood’s agent Adam Pensack and Pensack confirmed his client “feels 100-percent fine.”

The Pistons also gave an update on Wood, though they did not mention him by name.

“The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount,” the statement read.

“We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

Nation, please make good choices out there!

–Via Rod Beard, The Detroit News–LINK

