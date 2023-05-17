Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver does not mince words following 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

Yes, the Detroit Pistons had the best chance (along with two other teams) of winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, but if you are a math guy as I am, you probably thought more about the 86% chance that they would NOT land the No. 1 overall pick than the 14% chance that they would. As we now know, the Pistons will be picking at No. 5 in the 2023 NBA Draft, and GM Troy Weaver will have an opportunity to land a solid player.

Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver talks about landing No. 5 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Following the draft lottery, Weaver spoke about missing out on the No. 1 pick, and he made it very clear that he does not believe in luck.

“If you feel that way, you're not going to be successful,” Weaver said. “I have a philosophy, my grandfather said, the man who expects nothing can't be disappointed. I don't believe in luck and chance.”

“I'm watching LeBron James who went No. 1. Tremendous player. And I'm watching Jokic, who went No. 41. Back-to-back MVP. Tremendous player.”

“That's the system put in place. I don't have a problem with it at all. We have to make sure that we maximize where we land. The system is what it is. We landed at No. 1 two years ago. I'd be be hypocritical if I said I wanted things different.”

Bottom Line: Sometimes the consolation prize works out

Whether or not he will admit it, there is no question about it that Weaver has to be disappointed that the Pistons slid all the way to No. 5 in the NBA Draft. That being said, he is absolutely right that good players can be had at spots other than No. 1, and it's his job to find those players.