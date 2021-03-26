Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver explains 2021 Trade Deadline

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons were relatively quiet at this year’s trade deadline, opting only to send Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for draft picks and Cory Joseph.

According to GM Troy Weaver, the team is focused on building a foundation with aspirations for brighter days ahead in the future.

“Our philosophy going into the trade deadline was the same as usual,” Weaver said before Friday’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets. “Have an aggressive mindset and to try to improve the team and continue to move us forward and restore the Pistons organization.”

As far as his early Thursday morning deal with Sacramento, he viewed it as a win-win for both sides.

“We felt like it was a win-win trade for both sides,” he said. “And always try to put myself into players’ shoes. I think Delon ended up in a great situation for himself moving forward. They needed a guard, they really wanted him. He can help fortify their team. Closer to home. Happy for him.”

– – Quotes via Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free PressLink