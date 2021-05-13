Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver explains Dwane Casey extension

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons made the decision to reward the efforts of head coach Dwane Casey by extending his contract, which was set to expire in 2023, through the 2024 season.

A former NBA Coach of the Year, Casey came to the Pistons in 2018 after several successful years with the Toronto Raptors, and helped lead the Pistons to a playoff spot in 2019. Through three years in the Motor City, Casey has amassed a record of 81-137 as the team is currently going through a rebuild.

This afternoon, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver met virtually with media members and explained his decision to extend Casey’s deal.

“It was extremely important that we extend coach,” he explained. “It was an important part of everything we’re doing, we want him to be lined up with this restoration.”

“He’s leading the cause on the floor,” he continued. “He’s really re-energized our group, done a tremendous job with the rookie class, with the free agents, just the roster as a whole.”

Casey has done well developing young players on the Pistons roster, such as the likes of Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, as well as young rookie Killian Hayes.

– – Quotes via Detroit Free Press Link – –