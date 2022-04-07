Detroit Pistons have ‘real interest’ in acquiring PG Jalen Brunson

According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are interested in adding PG Jalen Brunson during the offseason.

Outside of Doncic, the Dallas roster is absent of stars. It just carries really good role players. Jalen Brunson is a tremendous secondary ballhandler who can create his own shot, is a terrific spot-up shooter and possesses great basketball instincts. He’s also a free agent this summer, and the Pistons have real interest in him, per sources. Brunson next to Cunningham would be one difficult backcourt to deal with offensively and would look nearly identical to how Doncic and Brunson play together.

Brunson, who is 25, has averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists in 77 games (59 starts) this season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Originally drafted by the Mavericks in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Brunson has slowly emerged as a solid NBA player who is able to score when needed.