Detroit Pistons HC Dwane Casey calls out 97.1 The Ticket host

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons put up a fight but came up short once again as they fell 114-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Following the game, Jeff Riger of 97.1 The Ticket asked Pistons head coach Dwane Casey if it’s been difficult going from a team expected to compete to a team that will now get a lottery pick.
Rather than just answering the question, Casey called out Riger.
Asked Dwane Casey if it's been difficult going from a team expected to compete to a team that will now get a lottery pick?
Casey "I think you were one of the ones yelling for a lottery pick"
Me "yes I was"
Casey "yeah that's what I thought"
So I get credit for Obi Toppin?
— Jeff Riger (@riger1984) March 5, 2020
You have to love Dwane Casey!