Detroit Pistons HC Dwane Casey calls out 97.1 The Ticket host

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons put up a fight but came up short once again as they fell 114-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following the game, Jeff Riger of 97.1 The Ticket asked Pistons head coach Dwane Casey if it’s been difficult going from a team expected to compete to a team that will now get a lottery pick.

Rather than just answering the question, Casey called out Riger.

Asked Dwane Casey if it's been difficult going from a team expected to compete to a team that will now get a lottery pick?

Casey "I think you were one of the ones yelling for a lottery pick"

Me "yes I was"

Casey "yeah that's what I thought"

So I get credit for Obi Toppin?

— Jeff Riger (@riger1984) March 5, 2020