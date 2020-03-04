27.9 F
Detroit Pistons HC Dwane Casey calls out 97.1 The Ticket host

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons put up a fight but came up short once again as they fell 114-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following the game, Jeff Riger of 97.1 The Ticket asked Pistons head coach Dwane Casey if it’s been difficult going from a team expected to compete to a team that will now get a lottery pick.

Rather than just answering the question, Casey called out Riger.

You have to love Dwane Casey!

