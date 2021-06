Sharing is caring!

For those of you who love the Detroit Pistons and love concept jerseys, you are going to love what you are about to see.

Take a look at these Pistons “Heritage Edition” concept jerseys put out by @niranjangfx on Twitter.

What do you think of these?

PISTONS HERITAGE EDITION CONCEPTS pic.twitter.com/n5QcBdWzeQ — niranjan’s excited to watch cade cunningham in det (@niranjangfx) June 26, 2021