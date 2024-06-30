in Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons Hire J.B. Bickerstaff as New Head Coach

Detroit Pistons give J.B. Bickerstaff a multi-year deal to be their head coach

The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement with J.B. Bickerstaff to become their new head coach, replacing Monty Williams. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Sunday morning.

Challenges and History for J.B. Bickerstaff

Detroit has faced significant challenges, not winning a playoff series since their prosperous run in the early 2000s. The team saw six consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances, claiming the 2003-04 NBA Championship. However, since the 2008-09 season, the Pistons have only made the playoffs three times, and they haven’t posted a winning record since the 2015-16 season. The franchise recently hit a nadir with a 14-68 record last year.

Monty Williams’ Tenure

Last season, Detroit brought in Monty Williams on a six-year, $78.5 million contract, the richest ever for a coach at the time. Despite this significant investment, the team underperformed. Former general manager Troy Weaver’s roster construction did not meet expectations, and several players, including 2020 No. 7 pick Killian Hayes, failed to develop as hoped. Injuries further hindered the team, which ended the season 27th in offensive efficiency and 26th in defensive efficiency. These struggles prompted organizational changes, including hiring Trajan Langdon as President of Basketball Operations and parting ways with Williams.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s Appointment

Before J.B. Bickerstaff’s appointment, the Pistons had considered Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori and Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, according to Wojnarowski. Bickerstaff, 45, brings significant experience, having led the Cleveland Cavaliers to three winning seasons and consecutive playoff appearances. Despite success, the Cavaliers parted ways with Bickerstaff, with GM Koby Altman stating, “Someone with a new approach, someone with a different voice, a fresh set of eyes to help us move forward.”

A New Era

In J.B. Bickerstaff, the Pistons hope to find a steady hand capable of steering them out of their long-standing struggles and into a new era of competitiveness. The organization is looking for Bickerstaff to provide stability and a fresh perspective as they rebuild and strive to become contenders once again.

