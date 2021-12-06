Detroit Pistons honor Oxford High School in pre-game shoot around

The state of Michigan has experienced a senseless act of violence earlier this week, as a 15 year old student at Oxford High school opened fire and claimed four lives while injuring several more in what was a reported targeted attack; the suspect acted alone and is in custody. His parents have since been taken into custody and are expected to be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Oxford High School is about 45 minutes northwest of downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Lions and Red Wings have both honored the victims of the tragedy, and now the Detroit Pistons have joined in. They took the court tonight at Little Caesars Arena wearing special Oxford High School warmup shirts:

The Pistons are warming up in Oxford Wildcats shirts, paying tribute to the victims of last week’s school shooting pic.twitter.com/6eoFUkyBHB — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) December 6, 2021