Detroit Pistons hope Rip Hamilton can bring them same luck as Ben Wallace did a year ago

One year ago, Hall of Famer “Big” Ben Wallace brought the Detroit Pistons some “Big” time luck in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery as the Pistons were awarded the No. 1 overall pick.

As we know, the Pistons eventually used that pick to select Cade Cunningham and, as of now, it sure seems like they made the right choice.

On Tuesday night, the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will take place and the Pistons are hoping another one of their former Champions can bring them some luck.

That Champion is none other than Richard ‘Rip’ Hamilton, who will be repping the Pistons at Tuesday night’s lottery.

We all know @FearTheFro helped us secure the No. 1 overall pick last year. This year, we’re going with the man on the other side of this FaceTime call. @RipHamilton32 you’re up. #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/R3ra7JDnJr — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 16, 2022

Last year, the Pistons were tied for the best chance to land the No. 1 overall pick. This year, Rip Hamilton will have the same chance as Wallace at landing the No. 1 overall pick as the Pistons have a 14% chance, along with the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

Nation, if the Pistons do win the NBA Draft Lottery, who would you like to see them select with the No. 1 overall pick?

