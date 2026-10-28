The Detroit Pistons will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season Wednesday night, but they’ll have to do it without two players, including starting center Jalen Duren.

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According to the latest NBA injury report, Duren and Isaiah Joe have both been ruled out for Detroit’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena.

There is, however, some encouraging news involving Ausar Thompson.

Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (17) gives an interview after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Duren and Isaiah Joe Ruled Out

Duren will miss another game because of a right hamstring strain, an injury he suffered during Detroit’s victory over the Miami Heat last Friday.

As we previously reported, Duren is expected to be reevaluated approximately two weeks after the injury, meaning Detroit will continue relying on its remaining frontcourt options.

Joe has also been ruled out with a right hip contusion, leaving the Pistons without another rotation contributor.

The encouraging development involves Thompson, who has been upgraded to probable despite dealing with a right ankle sprain.

His potential return would be a welcome boost for Detroit, particularly on the defensive end, although his availability won’t be official until closer to tipoff.

Hornets Also Dealing With Significant Injuries

Charlotte won’t be entering Wednesday’s game at full strength, either.

According to the NBA injury report, the Hornets have ruled out Kon Knueppel with a left hamstring strain, Coby White with a left calf strain, and Grant Williams with a right hamstring strain.

The absences leave both teams dealing with important lineup adjustments.

What the Detroit Pistons Injury Report Means for the Rotation

Detroit is coming off a 111-97 loss to the New York Knicks, and the Pistons will be looking for a better offensive performance in their return home.

With Duren sidelined, Paul Reed could once again be asked to handle significant minutes in the middle. Thompson’s potential return would also give head coach J.B. Bickerstaff another important defensive option.

As we recently examined, Detroit’s injuries have already forced adjustments to its rotation early in the season.

The Pistons and Hornets are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

For Detroit, the biggest question now is whether Thompson will be cleared to return and help the Pistons get back in the win column.