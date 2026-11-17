The Detroit Pistons are about to face one of the NBA’s hottest teams, and unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without several important players. Detroit released its injury report ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, and the news is anything but encouraging.

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According to the injury report highlighted by Yahoo Sports, the Pistons have ruled out Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II, and Taurean Prince for the November 17 showdown. Guard Isaiah Joe is also listed as doubtful, leaving Detroit severely shorthanded against a Spurs team that enters the contest with an impressive 12-2 record.

For a Pistons squad looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat, the timing couldn’t be much worse. And considering who’s waiting for them on the other side, this could become a very difficult night.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) celebrates with Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) after making a go-ahead three point field goal against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pistons Injury Report Reveals Major Problems

The NBA’s official November 17 injury report confirms that Detroit will be missing multiple key contributors, including two players who have been important parts of its starting lineup.

Here is the injury breakdown heading into Tuesday’s game:

Jalen Duren, OUT: Right hamstring strain

Right hamstring strain Duncan Robinson, OUT: Left quadriceps strain

Left quadriceps strain Ron Holland II, OUT: Left knee contusion/bone bruise

Left knee contusion/bone bruise Taurean Prince, OUT: Right knee soreness

Right knee soreness Isaiah Joe, DOUBTFUL: Right hip contusion

The Pistons also have rookie Ebuka Okorie listed as out because of a G League assignment, while Ugonna Onyenso is unavailable under his two-way assignment designation. Those are separate roster designations rather than additional reported injuries.

Duren’s absence has been an ongoing problem for Detroit, and the team previously provided a concerning update on his hamstring injury. Now, the situation has become even more challenging with Robinson, Holland, and Prince joining him on the sidelines.

Robinson’s absence could be especially damaging to Detroit’s offense, as the veteran sharpshooter has been enjoying an outstanding start to the 2026-27 campaign. He is averaging 17.4 points per game while connecting on better than 43% of his three-point attempts.

The Pistons previously announced a concerning update on Robinson after he exited Saturday’s game against Miami. With his status now officially listed as out, Detroit will have to find another way to replace his scoring and perimeter shooting.

Detroit Faces Huge Challenge Against Victor Wembanyama

As if the injuries weren’t enough, the Pistons now have to deal with Victor Wembanyama and a San Antonio team that has won 12 consecutive games. The Spurs enter Tuesday’s matchup with a 12-2 record, while Detroit sits at 8-4.

Wembanyama has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, averaging 28.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game entering the contest. He is also averaging 4.3 blocked shots, making life difficult for opponents attempting to score around the basket.

Without Duren, Detroit will have its hands full trying to contain San Antonio’s superstar center. And without Robinson’s outside shooting, the Pistons could have an even tougher time creating the spacing necessary to attack the Spurs’ defense.

Cade Cunningham Carries a Bigger Load

That puts additional pressure on Cade Cunningham, who enters the matchup averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 assists per game. The Pistons will also need contributions from players such as Ausar Thompson, John Collins, and Daniss Jenkins if they hope to pull off an upset.

Detroit has already proven it can remain competitive without Duren, but losing this many contributors at once presents an entirely different challenge. The Pistons will need a complete team effort to overcome their depleted rotation.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. With so many important players unavailable, Detroit will have to dig deep to avoid another disappointing result.