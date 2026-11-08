The Detroit Pistons have received some encouraging news regarding injured center Jalen Duren, but there is also a concerning development that fans probably weren’t hoping to hear.

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Duren has officially been cleared to begin on-court activity as he recovers from a right hamstring strain. However, the Pistons announced Sunday that their All-Star center will not be re-evaluated for another two weeks, meaning his absence will extend significantly longer than initially hoped.

According to a Sunday report from the Detroit Free Press, Duren’s next evaluation will come approximately one month after he originally suffered the injury.

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Duren Still Weeks Away From Another Evaluation

Duren suffered his right hamstring strain on Oct. 23 during Detroit’s victory over the Miami Heat.

The Pistons initially announced that he would be re-evaluated after two weeks, raising hopes that a return could be approaching.

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, Duren had been working with the team’s training staff ahead of Sunday’s scheduled evaluation.

Unfortunately, although he has now been cleared for on-court activity, Detroit is not ready to clear him for game action.

The additional two-week evaluation window means Duren will remain sidelined through at least the next stage of his recovery. It does not establish a specific return date.

That’s a significant setback for a Pistons team looking to build on its impressive start to the season.

Pistons Must Continue Without Their All-Star Center

Duren appeared in just two games before suffering the injury, averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

His importance to Detroit goes well beyond those early-season numbers.

The 22-year-old averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during his All-Star campaign last season, establishing himself as one of the NBA’s most promising young centers.

Detroit rewarded him with a five-year, $200 million extension on Oct. 1, making him a major part of the franchise’s future.

As previously detailed by DSN, the Pistons have managed to remain competitive without Duren, thanks in part to the contributions of Paul Reed and other frontcourt players.

Still, replacing Duren’s rebounding, interior scoring, and physical presence is no easy task.

The Pistons will once again be without their starting center Sunday evening when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at Little Caesars Arena.

The Bottom Line

There are two ways to look at Sunday’s update.

The good news is that Jalen Duren has progressed enough to resume on-court activities.

The concerning part? He still isn’t cleared to play and won’t be re-evaluated for another two weeks.

Considering the Pistons originally announced a two-week re-evaluation period on Oct. 25, Detroit fans were undoubtedly hoping for a more immediate return.

For now, the Pistons will have to keep finding ways to win without one of their most important players.

Duren is making progress, but his return to the lineup remains uncertain.