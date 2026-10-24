The Detroit Pistons received some unfortunate injury news Saturday evening, as star center Jalen Duren has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The announcement comes one day after Duren suffered an injury during Detroit’s impressive 128-111 victory over the Miami Heat.

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Even more concerning, fellow starter Ausar Thompson is questionable for Sunday’s contest, meaning the Pistons could be without two important members of their starting lineup.

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum (0) shoots on Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Duren Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

According to Detroit’s latest injury update, Duren has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and will not play against Philadelphia. Thompson, meanwhile, is dealing with a right ankle sprain and remains questionable.

Duren suffered his injury with 6:45 left in the second quarter Friday while attempting to make a move against Miami’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 22-year-old immediately showed discomfort, grabbed his right leg, and headed to the locker room without returning.

As we previously reported when Duren initially exited, the Pistons initially described the problem as a right thigh injury. Saturday’s update provides a more specific diagnosis, although the organization has not announced how much additional time Duren might miss.

Pistons Could Be Without Two Starters Against 76ers

Thompson’s status is another concern after he injured his ankle during the third quarter against Miami. As we previously reported following Thompson’s departure, he rolled his right ankle after stepping on Heat forward Andrew Wiggins’ heel and did not return.

Paul Reed Steps Into a Bigger Role

The good news is that Detroit has already demonstrated it can receive meaningful production from its bench. Paul Reed stepped up following Duren’s injury, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 8-for-11 from the field.

Reed is expected to take on a larger role against Philadelphia, potentially moving into the starting lineup. According to the latest player availability information, Duren has officially been ruled out, making Reed an especially important option for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Detroit enters Sunday’s game with a 2-0 record following impressive victories over Boston and Miami. However, the Pistons’ depth could face an early test if Duren’s hamstring injury requires more than a brief absence.

For now, Duren will miss Sunday’s matchup, while Thompson’s availability remains uncertain. The Pistons will be hoping both young stars can return quickly as they continue their early-season road trip.