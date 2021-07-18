Detroit Pistons Jerami Grant learns Tokyo Olympics fate

by

Sharing is caring!

After having to quarantine from Team USA due to health and safety protocols, Detroit Pistons F Jerami Grant is expected to be cleared and available to travel with his teammates to the Tokyo Olympics.

This is obviously great new for Team USA as they have struggled so far in their exhibition games.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.