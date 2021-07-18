Detroit Pistons Jerami Grant learns Tokyo Olympics fate

Sharing is caring!

After having to quarantine from Team USA due to health and safety protocols, Detroit Pistons F Jerami Grant is expected to be cleared and available to travel with his teammates to the Tokyo Olympics.

This is obviously great new for Team USA as they have struggled so far in their exhibition games.

Jerami Grant is expected to be cleared from quarantine and will be available to travel with Team USA to Japan, sources said. Americans have final exhibition against Spain set for 9 p.m. ET. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 18, 2021