The Detroit Pistons may not be finished searching for another star to play alongside Cade Cunningham, and one of the NBA’s most accomplished guards remains an intriguing possibility.

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According to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill, multiple members of the Pistons organization are interested in what Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving could bring to Detroit. The nine-time All-Star has demonstrated an ability to thrive alongside ball-dominant superstars, something that could make him an excellent fit next to Cunningham.

The interest is not entirely new, either. Detroit reportedly explored acquiring Irving earlier this year, suggesting the possibility deserves more attention than a random trade proposal.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pistons Staff Reportedly Like Kyrie Irving

In a report on Jalen Duren’s new contract and where Detroit sits in the Eastern Conference, Goodwill revealed that members of the organization are intrigued by Irving’s offensive abilities.

“And if Detroit has the stomach to go after it this year, they could go after someone like Kyrie Irving in Dallas,” Goodwill wrote. “Several staffers are fond of Irving’s game, shot creation and malleability next to ball-dominant stars like James and Luka Doncic.”

That is an interesting development for a Pistons team still searching for a dependable secondary offensive creator.

Cunningham has established himself as one of the NBA’s premier young players, but Detroit’s postseason shortcomings exposed the difficulty of relying too heavily on one player to generate offense.

Irving could change that equation.

The 34-year-old guard has already won an NBA championship alongside LeBron James and reached another NBA Finals while playing alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. His ball-handling, perimeter shooting, and ability to create difficult shots make him a potentially valuable addition to Detroit’s offense.

Detroit Previously Explored a Kyrie Irving Trade

The Pistons’ connection to Irving dates back several months.

In the June 12 edition of his newsletter, The Stein Line, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Detroit had contacted Dallas about a potential Irving trade. The Minnesota Timberwolves were also among the teams that had reportedly inquired about the veteran guard.

However, Dallas president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri reportedly informed interested teams that Irving was not available.

That is an important distinction.

Although Detroit has demonstrated interest in Irving, there is no confirmed indication that the Mavericks have changed their position or that the two franchises are currently negotiating a trade.

As we previously reported when examining Detroit’s aggressive offseason approach, president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon explored several major acquisitions, including Irving, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard.

Detroit ultimately decided against sacrificing significant assets for a blockbuster acquisition.

Would Irving Be Worth the Risk?

There is little doubt that a healthy Irving would give Detroit another legitimate offensive weapon. However, there are several reasons Langdon would need to approach a potential deal carefully.

Irving missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn ACL. He is back on the floor for Dallas now and is averaging 19.0 points per game in the opening weeks of 2026-27, but a guard who just sat out a full year is still a real variable in any trade math.

His contract also presents a challenge.

Irving is earning approximately $39.5 million this season and holds a player option for 2027-28. Acquiring him would require Detroit to construct a financially workable trade while considering how much of its young core and future draft capital it would be willing to surrender.

That becomes especially important after the Pistons made substantial financial commitments to Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson.

Detroit has already explored other potential backcourt upgrades, including the possibility of acquiring Austin Reaves. The continued discussion surrounding Irving highlights the same underlying question: Does Cunningham need another elite shot creator for the Pistons to reach the NBA Finals?

If Irving holds up across a full season, the answer could be worth exploring.

Pistons Have a Difficult Decision Ahead

The Pistons are no longer a rebuilding team simply hoping to reach the playoffs. After going 60-22 and winning the Eastern Conference regular-season title last season, expectations have changed considerably in Detroit.

Langdon must now determine whether continuing to develop the current roster is the best path forward or whether adding an established superstar could accelerate the team’s championship pursuit.

Irving would undoubtedly be an aggressive gamble.

He is 34, coming off a torn ACL that cost him a full season, and carries a substantial salary. Dallas has also shown no confirmed willingness to trade him.

But the possibility of pairing his offensive creativity with Cunningham’s all-around brilliance is understandably appealing.

Detroit has already asked about Irving once. If the Mavericks eventually become willing to listen, Langdon may have another difficult decision to make.