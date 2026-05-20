Detroit Pistons Land Kawhi Leonard in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Detroit Pistons just wrapped up their best season in two decades, but their playoff exit exposed one undeniable truth.

They still need another superstar.

That reality has already sparked speculation about what Detroit could do this offseason, and one proposed blockbuster trade would dramatically change the franchise’s future overnight.

According to a proposed deal from Fadeaway World, the Pistons would land two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers in a massive win-now move centered around Cade Cunningham.

Proposed Pistons trade for Kawhi Leonard

The proposed trade package looks like this:

Detroit Pistons receive:

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers receive:

Tobias Harris

Duncan Robinson

Ron Holland II

2029 first-round pick

It is the type of move that signals one thing clearly.

Championship expectations.

Why Kawhi Leonard makes sense for Detroit

For as successful as Detroit’s 60-win season was, the playoffs revealed major offensive concerns.

The Pistons struggled badly at times in half-court situations, especially against Cleveland’s defense in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cade Cunningham often carried the burden offensively, while Detroit lacked another elite shot creator capable of consistently taking over games late.

That is exactly where Leonard changes everything.

When healthy, Leonard remains one of the NBA’s most complete players, capable of dominating offensively while also defending at an elite level. Pairing him with Cunningham would instantly give Detroit one of the league’s best star duos.

And for a team that already has defensive toughness, size, and rebounding, adding another proven playoff scorer could push the Pistons into true championship territory.

Risk comes with potential blockbuster move

Of course, there is major risk involved.

Leonard’s health history cannot be ignored, especially considering he would reportedly have just one year remaining before unrestricted free agency in 2027. Detroit would essentially be betting that Leonard can stay healthy long enough to maximize the franchise’s championship window.

That is not a small gamble.

The Pistons would also sacrifice significant depth in the proposed trade. Tobias Harris provided veteran leadership and stability throughout the season, while Duncan Robinson’s shooting helped stretch defenses. Ron Holland II remains one of the organization’s intriguing young long-term pieces.

Detroit’s bench depth would take a hit immediately.

Cade Cunningham could benefit most

Still, it is hard not to see the upside.

Cunningham developed into a superstar this season, but Cleveland’s playoff defense exposed how much easier life would become if Detroit had another player capable of creating offense at an elite level.

Leonard would take enormous pressure off Cunningham in late-game situations while also creating cleaner opportunities for players like Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson.

The fit on paper is obvious.

And after falling short despite earning the No. 1 seed in the East, the Pistons may now feel pressure to become even more aggressive.

Would Detroit actually make this move?

That is the real question.

The Pistons have spent years carefully building around youth, development, and long-term flexibility. Trading for Leonard would represent a dramatic philosophical shift toward immediate title contention.

But after a season that changed expectations around the franchise, perhaps that shift is already happening.

Detroit proved it belongs among the NBA’s top teams.

Now comes the difficult decision.

Do the Pistons stay patient?

Or do they swing big?