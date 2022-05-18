Detroit Pistons land ‘most electric prospect’ in 2022 NBA mock draft

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons were hoping they would get lucky for the second year in a row and land the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Unfortunately, the ping pong balls did not go the Pistons’ way and they ended up with the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

As soon as the draft was over, Jonothan Givony of ESPN released a mock draft and he has the Pistons selecting who he calls the ‘most electric prospect’ in the draft, SG Jaden Ivey out of Purdue.

“The Pistons struck gold in potential rookie of the year Cade Cunningham last year and can now look to add another dynamic backcourt player who can help shoulder the offensive responsibility. Ivey is the most electric prospect in the class, possessing the type of extra gear-changing speeds in the open floor that few NBA players possess. Ivey’s size, frame and length, along with the strides he has made as a shooter, will allow him to slide into a variety of lineup configurations, making it easy for him to find his way onto the floor, especially as his defense and decision-making improve.”

For reference, Givony has Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paulo Banchero going with the first three picks, as expected, and Keegan Murray going No. 4 overall.

In this scenario, the Pistons would likely take either Ivey or Shaedon Sharpe, though you never know what Pistons GM Troy Weaver has up his sleeve.

Though the Pistons will almost certainly not be getting one of the top three players (Smith, Holmgren, or Banchero), they will definitely be landing a solid NBA prospect at No. 5.

Nation, in the scenario listed above by Jonothan Givony of ESPN, where Smith, Holmgren, Banchero, and Banchero are off the board, who would you like the Detroit Pistons to select?

