Detroit Pistons learn where they will select in 2022 NBA Draft

The results are in and the Detroit Pistons now know where they will be picking in the 2022 NBA Draft.

On Tuesday night, the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery took place and the Pistons have learned that they will have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Heading into the lottery, the Pistons had a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, along with the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

Nation, who would you like to see the Pistons select with their first-round pick?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

