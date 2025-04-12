Detroit Pistons Learn Who They Will Play in First Round of NBA Playoffs

The Detroit Pistons have locked in the No. 6 seed in the East

The Detroit Pistons are officially playoff-bound — and now, they know who they’ll be facing when the lights get brighter and the stakes get higher.

After wrapping up the regular season with a 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons have clinched the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and are locked in for a first-round battle with the New York Knicks.

Let’s break down what that means for Detroit — and why this is a matchup fans should feel good about.

Detroit Pistons first round playoff matchup

The Stage Is Set: Pistons vs. Knicks

The Pistons will hit the road to open the playoffs at Madison Square Garden, taking on a No. 3 seeded Knicks team they know very well — and have already beaten multiple times this season.

In fact, Detroit won the season series 3-1 against New York, including a solid 115-106 victory at home just days ago on April 10. That gives the Pistons both momentum and a psychological edge heading into the postseason.

No Panic in the Motor City

Sure, Friday’s loss to Milwaukee wasn’t ideal, but it didn’t change much. The Bucks secured the No. 5 seed and are headed for a matchup with Indiana, while Detroit still controls its own narrative.

This isn’t the Pistons sneaking into the postseason — it’s a young, hungry team finding its rhythm at just the right time. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have grown into playoff-caliber players, and veteran leadership is in place to help steer the ship.

All Eyes on MSG

Game 1 at the Garden is where the real test begins. The Knicks are physical, disciplined, and well-coached — but the Pistons have the firepower and familiarity to push them.

Don’t be surprised if Detroit walks out of New York with a win… or two.

