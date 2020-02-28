Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas speaks on Dwane Casey, development of team [Video]

It has been a rough year for the Detroit Pistons and that is almost surely going to continue for the remainder of the season.

On Friday night Pistons legend Isiah Thomas joined the FOX Sports Detroit broadcast and he spoke about head coach Dwane Casey and the development of the team.

It is clear that Thomas believes Casey is a “great” head coach.

Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas speaks on Dwane Casey and the development of the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/BBWW2HZFbj — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 29, 2020

