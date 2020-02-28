21.6 F
Friday, February 28, 2020
Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas speaks on Dwane Casey, development of team [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

It has been a rough year for the Detroit Pistons and that is almost surely going to continue for the remainder of the season.

Embed from Getty Images

On Friday night Pistons legend Isiah Thomas joined the FOX Sports Detroit broadcast and he spoke about head coach Dwane Casey and the development of the team.

It is clear that Thomas believes Casey is a “great” head coach.

