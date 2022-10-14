Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons likely to shift gears on Kemba Walker

According to a report from The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are likely to shift gears on G Kemba Walker.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Walker, who was acquired by the Pistons on draft day, was originally thought to be bought out so that he could become a free agent.

What are the Detroit Pistons likely to do with Kemba Walker?

Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic reported just moments ago that the Pistons are likely to waive Kemba Walker on Monday, rather than buying him out.

The Detroit Pistons are likely to waive point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set its regular-season roster, sources told The Athletic. The move will bring Detroit’s roster to 15 guaranteed spots.

Via Shams Charania and James Edwards III – The Athletic

When will the Pistons begin their 2022-23 season?

The Pistons are currently 0-4 in the preseason and they are set to open up their regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena.

The game, which will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit.

