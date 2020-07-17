41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 17, 2020
type here...

Detroit Pistons linked to ‘underrated’ free agent G De’Anthony Melton

Detroit Pistons News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

If the Detroit Pistons want to contend anytime soon, they will have to make the correct draft picks, just like every other team trying to rebuild.

That being said, the NBA Draft is not the only way to improve and it will up to Pistons’ new general manager Troy Weaver to find a couple of diamonds in the rough in free agency.

According to Detroit Free Press writer Omari Sankofa, an ‘underrated’ free agent the Pistons could target is G De’Anthony Melton of the Memphis Grizzlies.

From Detroit Free Press:

For those unfamiliar with De’Anthony Melton, he was in the midst of a strong sophomore season with the Memphis Grizzlies before the NBA’s suspension.

His season stats (8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, three assists, 41.9% overall shooting and 31.6% from 3) don’t tell the full story. He’s a defensive menace who plays bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame, thanks to his massive 6-9 wingspan. He forces turnovers. He’s also a good catch-and-shooter and strong rebounder for a guard. Certain metrics suggest he’s one of the best role players in the NBA.

He’s more of an off-guard than a lead guard at this point in his career, though. So it depends, because the Pistons need a point guard. Do they believe he can improve as a playmaker enough to man the position by himself? He’s a restricted free agent this offseason. If they retain Christian Wood, would they have enough money left over to pry Melton from the Grizzlies and also address other roster needs?

Melton would be a great addition to the roster, and the Pistons are one of only a few teams projected to have cap space. It would make sense to pursue him.

Nation, do you think the Pistons should target Melton?

 

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

General Topic

MHSAA makes decision to start fall sports as scheduled

Michael Whitaker - 0
The spread of COVID-19 has turned the sports world upside down, and while there have been doubts on whether or not high school athletics...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Pistons News

One trade that will help the Detroit Pistons make the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs

Arnold Powell - 0
The NBA is using "The Bubble" with the hopes of concluding their 2019-20 season and eventually crowning an NBA Champion. Unfortunately, our Detroit Pistons are...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons linked to ‘underrated’ free agent G De’Anthony Melton

Arnold Powell - 0
If the Detroit Pistons want to contend anytime soon, they will have to make the correct draft picks, just like every other team trying...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flood damage won’t prevent Rogers Place from hosting NHL playoff games

Michael Whitaker - 0
The National Hockey League decided on two Canadian "hub" cities to host the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to the spread of COVID-19 -...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Pistons News

One trade that will help the Detroit Pistons make the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs

Arnold Powell - 0
The NBA is using "The Bubble" with the hopes of concluding their 2019-20 season and eventually crowning an NBA Champion. Unfortunately, our Detroit Pistons are...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons throwback ‘Together for Change’ concept jersey is on point [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
Graphic designer Conrad Burry has been busy creating some pretty cool concept jerseys that he calls his "Together for Change" collection and as you...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit: The Greatest Sports City in the World [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
In terms of winning championships or even going to the playoffs, Detroit sports are not in a great place right now but eventually, we...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

3 Point guards the Detroit Pistons should consider drafting

Don Drysdale - 0
At this point, we know one thing. The Detroit Pistons 2019-20 season is officially in the books and they now wait to find out...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.