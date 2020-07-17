Detroit Pistons linked to ‘underrated’ free agent G De’Anthony Melton

If the Detroit Pistons want to contend anytime soon, they will have to make the correct draft picks, just like every other team trying to rebuild.

That being said, the NBA Draft is not the only way to improve and it will up to Pistons’ new general manager Troy Weaver to find a couple of diamonds in the rough in free agency.

According to Detroit Free Press writer Omari Sankofa, an ‘underrated’ free agent the Pistons could target is G De’Anthony Melton of the Memphis Grizzlies.

From Detroit Free Press:

For those unfamiliar with De’Anthony Melton, he was in the midst of a strong sophomore season with the Memphis Grizzlies before the NBA’s suspension.

His season stats (8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, three assists, 41.9% overall shooting and 31.6% from 3) don’t tell the full story. He’s a defensive menace who plays bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame, thanks to his massive 6-9 wingspan. He forces turnovers. He’s also a good catch-and-shooter and strong rebounder for a guard. Certain metrics suggest he’s one of the best role players in the NBA.

He’s more of an off-guard than a lead guard at this point in his career, though. So it depends, because the Pistons need a point guard. Do they believe he can improve as a playmaker enough to man the position by himself? He’s a restricted free agent this offseason. If they retain Christian Wood, would they have enough money left over to pry Melton from the Grizzlies and also address other roster needs?

Melton would be a great addition to the roster, and the Pistons are one of only a few teams projected to have cap space. It would make sense to pursue him.

