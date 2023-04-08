Detroit Pistons Looking For New Head Coach to Replace Dwane Casey?

The Detroit Pistons could be seeing change with their head coach Dwane Casey. According to Jake Fischer from Yahoo, Casey could be moving to a front office position with the franchise as soon as next season. After four seasons of losing as head coach, the Pistons could be searching for a replacement for Casey as soon as next season.

Casey's postgame media session was delayed on Wednesday after the Pistons loss against the Brooklyn Nets. Reports said that Casey met with President Tom Gores and will meet with him again once the regular season concludes.

Why It Matters

Dwane Casey's contract as head coach ends in 2023-24

Casey's record as head coach of the Pistons: 104-262

Finished 41-41 in his first season as the Pistons head coach

Bottom Line

The Pistons could be in the hunt for new leadership on the bench after meeting with Dwane Casey after the regular season. There are no confirmed options on who Detroit could be interested in, but there should be updates once the regular season concludes.