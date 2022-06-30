The 2022 NBA Draft is in the books and during that draft, the Detroit Pistons not only landed Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick, but they also made a trade for Jalen Duren out of Memphis. As part of that trade, the Pistons also acquired the contract of All-Star guard Kemba Walker.

The 32-year-old Walker, at the time of the trade, was on an expiring $9.2 million salary for the 2022-23 season.



Detroit Pistons make decision on All-Star G Kemba Walker

As soon as the details of the Detroit Pistons trade for Jalen Duren were revealed, reports surfaced that the Pistons would engage in talks to buy out the contract of Kemba Walker.

Just moments ago, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pistons are finalizing a contract buyout with Walker.

“Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker and the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN. Once Walker clears waivers, he’ll join free agency.”

Prior to the draft, Troy Weaver was asked if he anticipated the top four being a bit more unpredictable than people anticipate and here was his answer:

Absolutely. You have to be prepared for that. You can never predict the board. D’Angelo Russell jumped up to No. 2. No one saw that coming. That’s why I’m agitated that there’s so much reporting trying to figure out everybody’s pick. It’s ridiculous to me. You’ve got to be prepared for anything to happen. If you don’t, and you haven’t done your work, someone might have dropped who you haven’t done your work on and then you’re stuck. So, no, we anticipate anything happening above us.

