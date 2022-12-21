Detroit Pistons make decision on GM Troy Weaver

The Pistons have made a decision on the future of Weaver

According to sources of Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have made a long-term decision on their general manager, Troy Weaver. Charania reported just moments ago that the Pistons have signed Weaver to a contract extension. The details of the contract extension are not known at this time. Weaver was originally hired by the Pistons following the 2019-2020 season.

As noted by Charania, since coming to the Pistons, Weaver has drafted Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and Saddiq Bey. He also acquired Bojan Bogdanovic via a trade.

So far this season, the Pistons are just 8-25, which is good enough (or bad enough) for the worst record in the entire NBA.

Of course, the Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after he made the decision to undergo surgery for his injured shin.