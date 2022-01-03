in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons make pair of roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Bucks

The Pistons are undefeated in 2022

13 Views 3 Votes

According to a tweet from the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons have made a couple of roster moves in advance of their matchup on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As you can see below, the Pistons have assigned Cassius Stanley, Deividas Sirvydis, and Trayvon Palmer to the Motor City Cruise.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

New details emerge regarding Antonio Brown fiasco and it changes everything [Video]