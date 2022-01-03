Detroit Pistons make pair of roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Bucks

According to a tweet from the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons have made a couple of roster moves in advance of their matchup on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
As you can see below, the Pistons have assigned Cassius Stanley, Deividas Sirvydis, and Trayvon Palmer to the Motor City Cruise.
