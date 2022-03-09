in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons make pair of roster moves prior to matchup vs. Chicago Bulls

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons will host the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena.

Just moments ago, the Pistons announced that they have recalled Saben Lee and Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise.

Nation, do you think the Pistons can keep their winning ways going or will the Bulls put an end to things, at least for the time being?

