According to the Detroit Pistons, they have made a uniform change for the 2022-23 season.

On Wednesday, the Pistons took to Twitter to reveal a change they are making to their shorts for the upcoming season.

As you can see in the GIF below, the logo on the belt area and on the thigh are changing.

We embody the true meaning of

authenticity. From the city we rep, to the threads we sport. Catch us 𝒽𝓊𝓈𝓉𝓁𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒹𝒾𝒻𝒻𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓃𝓉𝓁𝓎 in our new shorts next season! pic.twitter.com/XAj4B7jeZT — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 15, 2022

Detroit Pistons make uniform change for 2022-23

In addition to the change on the shorts, the Pistons are also going to have a couple more jersey unveils during the 2022-23 season.

Those include the return of the throwback teal jerseys, a New Statement Edition reveal, and new City Edition uniforms for the upcoming season.

From Detroit Free Press:

The Pistons’ teal jerseys, which the franchise wore from 1996-2001, will return for the 2022-23 season as the team’s “Classic Edition” uniform, a league source confirmed to the Free Press on Wednesday. The uniforms will be an exact replica of the 90s jerseys, which have reached cult status with some Pistons fans but remain unsightly for others.

Assuming the jerseys follow the NBA’s and Nike’s usual rules for throwback jerseys, the Pistons’ second teal era will last for only a single season, and only a handful of games.

Nation, which current Detroit Pistons jersey is your favorite? Which one is your favorite of all time?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

